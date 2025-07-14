Hayley Matthews: West Indies' Cricket Star Clinches Fourth ICC Player of the Month Award

West Indies cricket captain Hayley Matthews achieved yet another milestone by securing her fourth ICC Women's Player of the Month award, surpassing South Africa's Tazmin Brits and teammate Afy Fletcher, according to an ICC media release. This recent accolade places her alongside Australia's Ash Gardner as the joint record-holder for the most monthly accolades.

Matthews's recognition follows a standout performance in a home T20I series that concluded with a 2-1 victory against South Africa. Her all-around contributions were pivotal to the team's success, helping to turn around an initial deficit to claim the series win.

Despite a shoulder injury affecting her performance in the ODI series, where they faced a 2-1 defeat, Matthews contributed consistently with bat and ball. She managed an impressive 147 runs with an average of 73.50 in the T20Is. Reflecting on the honor, Matthews expressed her focus on future goals stating, "There is a lot more I want to achieve, both personally and with this team."

