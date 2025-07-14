Left Menu

Tension at Lord's: England's Wickets Bring Them Closer to Victory

England secured four crucial wickets in a nail-biting final day of the third Test at Lord's, reducing India to 112-8, 80 runs behind. Key performances by Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, and Chris Woakes kept England ahead as the match headed towards a thrilling conclusion. The series is now level at 1-1.

England closed in on a significant victory at Lord's, claiming four crucial wickets on the tense final day of the third Test, leaving India struggling at 112-8, still trailing by 80 runs.

Jofra Archer's impressive performance saw him bowl Rishabh Pant and take a brilliant catch to dismiss Washington Sundar, while Ben Stokes' delivery trapped KL Rahul lbw. Chris Woakes added to the pressure by having Nitish Kumar Reddy caught out just before the interval.

Rishabh Pant's flamboyant one-handed drive briefly stunned England, but Archer quickly retaliated, dismantling Pant's off stump. The game is finely poised with the series locked at 1-1, as England's bowlers set a thrilling stage at Lord's.

