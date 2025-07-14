Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Reflects on Tennis Passion after Wimbledon 2025

Neeraj Chopra shares his admiration for tennis passion, lauds Roger Federer, and discusses Wimbledon 2025 Final. Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz for his first Wimbledon title, ending Alcaraz's win streak and becoming the first Italian to win the prestigious Grand Slam event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:53 IST
Neeraj Chopra (Photo: Wimbledon/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra expressed his admiration for the widespread passion for tennis, spotlighting his favorite player, Roger Federer, and his remarkable career. Chopra commented on Federer's grounded nature despite his legendary status.

Through an Instagram video shared by Star Sports, Chopra praised the Swiss icon, who retired in 2022 after an illustrious career highlighted by 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer's commanding presence saw him top the ATP Rankings multiple times during his 24-year career.

Highlighting the drama at Wimbledon 2025, top-ranked Jannik Sinner clinched his first Wimbledon title by defeating Spanish prodigy, Carlos Alcaraz, in a four-set thriller. This victory marked Sinner's fourth Grand Slam win and made him the first Italian ever to win at Wimbledon. The win also halted Alcaraz's impressive 24-match winning streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

