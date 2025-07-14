Left Menu

Khelo India's Impact: Boosting Sports Development in Arunachal Pradesh

PMO director Rugved Milind Thakur evaluated the progress of Khelo India schemes in Arunachal Pradesh. The visit focused on grassroots sports development, challenges, and future strategies. Discussions with stakeholders highlighted accessibility issues of facilities but praised local efforts, reaffirming commitment to nurturing talent and promoting a sports culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:36 IST
Rugved Milind Thakur, a director from the Prime Minister's Office, conducted an assessment of the Khelo India schemes in Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing the development of grassroots sports. Accompanied by Ananya Sharma from the Khelo India team, Thakur aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of the programs.

The team engaged with young athletes, coaches, and the Arunachal State Badminton Association to gain a deeper understanding of the projects' on-ground reality. Their visit included interactive sessions, offering firsthand insights into the aspirations and challenges faced by local sports stakeholders.

Among challenges raised was the strategic placement of Khelo India multipurpose halls, often constructed far from district headquarters, causing accessibility hurdles. Despite challenges, the delegation praised efforts by local authorities and sports bodies, acknowledging the commitment to nurturing talent in remote areas.

