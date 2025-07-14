Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India with Clarity Toward ODI World Cup Victory

In a strategic move towards the upcoming ODI World Cup, Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur emphasized the critical importance of role clarity among players.

As the team gears up for their ODI matches against England, Kaur looks back at their historic T20I triumph, urging the team to maintain their newfound momentum. Notably, Kaur appreciates the increased strength of the squad with multiple playing options, something previously unavailable.

Additionally, the captain attributes the team's improved performance to enhanced fielding and fitness regimens, showcasing tangible results on the pitch. This comes as India eyes the prestigious home event later this year.