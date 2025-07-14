Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India with Clarity Toward ODI World Cup Victory

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur stresses the need for role clarity as the team prepares for the ODI World Cup. Following their historic T20I series win in England, India is set to begin ODI matches. The captain highlights improved player options and the positive impact of increased workloads.

Harmanpreet Kaur
In a strategic move towards the upcoming ODI World Cup, Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur emphasized the critical importance of role clarity among players.

As the team gears up for their ODI matches against England, Kaur looks back at their historic T20I triumph, urging the team to maintain their newfound momentum. Notably, Kaur appreciates the increased strength of the squad with multiple playing options, something previously unavailable.

Additionally, the captain attributes the team's improved performance to enhanced fielding and fitness regimens, showcasing tangible results on the pitch. This comes as India eyes the prestigious home event later this year.

