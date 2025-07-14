Left Menu

Historic Yellow: Ben Healy's Triumph at Tour de France

Ben Healy became the first Irishman in 38 years to wear the yellow jersey at the Tour de France after an intense finish where Britain's Simon Yates emerged victorious in stage 10. Healy leads defending champion Tadej Pogacar by 29 seconds heading into the first rest day.

In a historic moment for Irish cycling, Ben Healy donned the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, a feat not achieved by an Irishman since 1987. In a nail-biting stage 10 finale, Simon Yates of Britain claimed victory with a well-timed solo attack.

Yates, the Giro d'Italia champion, emerged from the day's breakaway to capture his third career Tour stage win, outpacing competitors on the final climb. Healy finished in third, 29 seconds ahead of defending champion Tadej Pogacar, who eased off on the ascent.

In the general classification, Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel placed third, trailing Pogacar. Despite a brief surge by Pogacar to test rival Jonas Vingegaard, Healy captured the lead, reviving memories of Stephen Roche's 1987 victory.

