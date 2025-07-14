England Secures Dramatic Victory Over India at Lord's

In an intense showdown at Lord's, England emerged victorious over India by 22 runs on the final day of the third test, taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

The decisive moment came when Shoaib Bashir bowled Mohammed Siraj, securing the win as India fell tantalizingly short of their target.

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja's resolute innings had kept India's hopes alive, culminating in a gritty 61 runs, yet England's strategic bowling eventually sealed their triumph.

