Stokes Shines in Lord's Thriller: England Triumphs Over India

England's cricket captain, Ben Stokes, was hailed as the player of the match following a breathtaking 22-run victory against India in the third test at Lord's. Stokes showcased a stellar all-round performance by taking five wickets, scoring valuable runs, and executing a crucial run-out of Rishabh Pant.

Overcoming a recent hamstring surgery and intense fitness regime, Stokes, 34, significantly contributed to England's defense of 193. Notable moments included dismissing nightwatchman Akash Deep and the key wicket of KL Rahul after a successful review. His consistent bowling over 85 mph kept India's batsmen on edge.

The test match saw tense moments as a ninth-wicket partnership frustrated England, but Stokes broke through by dismissing Jasprit Bumrah. Celebrating in sunshine with his team, Stokes expressed pride in influencing the game and eagerly anticipated some well-deserved rest.

