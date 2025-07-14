Injury Sidelines Shoaib Bashir: ECB Announces Lineup Changes

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir will miss the remainder of the Test series against India due to a finger fracture, sustained during the recent match at Lord's where England won by 22 runs.

The 21-year-old cricketer is set to undergo surgery later this week, with the injury occurring while bowling to Ravindra Jadeja, resulting in a painful fracture on his left little finger.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that a new squad for the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford will be revealed in a matter of days, as the team prepares for the upcoming challenge in Manchester.

(With inputs from agencies.)