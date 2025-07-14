Injury Sidelines Shoaib Bashir: ECB Announces Lineup Changes
England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir is out for the rest of the India series after a finger fracture. Injured during the Lord's Test, he will have surgery later this week. England won the Test by 22 runs and will name their squad for the next test soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:11 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir will miss the remainder of the Test series against India due to a finger fracture, sustained during the recent match at Lord's where England won by 22 runs.
The 21-year-old cricketer is set to undergo surgery later this week, with the injury occurring while bowling to Ravindra Jadeja, resulting in a painful fracture on his left little finger.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that a new squad for the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford will be revealed in a matter of days, as the team prepares for the upcoming challenge in Manchester.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Grants Custody Parole to Gangster Neeraj Bawania for Wife's Surgery
Revolutionizing Neurosurgery: Chennai's First O-ARM with Navigation System Unveiled
Shadab Khan's Cricket Hiatus: Surgery Sidelines Pakistan's Vice-Captain
TV personality Tyler Henry shares health update post brain tumor surgery
Jharkhand man undergoes robot-assisted cementless knee surgery in Delhi, walks same day