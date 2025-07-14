Left Menu

Injury Sidelines Shoaib Bashir: ECB Announces Lineup Changes

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir is out for the rest of the India series after a finger fracture. Injured during the Lord's Test, he will have surgery later this week. England won the Test by 22 runs and will name their squad for the next test soon.

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir will miss the remainder of the Test series against India due to a finger fracture, sustained during the recent match at Lord's where England won by 22 runs.

The 21-year-old cricketer is set to undergo surgery later this week, with the injury occurring while bowling to Ravindra Jadeja, resulting in a painful fracture on his left little finger.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that a new squad for the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford will be revealed in a matter of days, as the team prepares for the upcoming challenge in Manchester.

(With inputs from agencies.)

