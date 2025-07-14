England's Nail-Biting Victory Holds Series Tension at Lord's

England maintained composure under intense pressure to secure a 22-run victory against India on the final day of the third test at Lord's, leading the series 2-1. Bowler Shoaib Bashir sealed the match by dismissing India's number 11, Mohammed Siraj, in a tense finale.

Despite being ruled out of the series due to a finger fracture, Bashir's performance was crucial. Ravindra Jadeja's valiant 61 almost led India to a dramatic win, making England's hard-fought victory even more significant in the intense competition.

England's morning momentum, led by Jofra Archer, set the tone by claiming four vital wickets. Key moments included Ben Stokes dismissing Jasprit Bumrah and stunning fielding by Archer himself. The crowd witnessed a thrilling contest of skill and perseverance.