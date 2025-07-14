Swedish Fans Paint Zurich Yellow for Women's Euro Clash

Swedish football fans demonstrated exceptional enthusiasm as they snapped up all available tickets for their team's UEFA Women's Euro quarter-final match against England. Within merely an hour of tickets going on sale, the Swedish section for Thursday's showdown in Zurich was sold out.

The vibrant support has provided a substantial morale boost for the Swedish team, coming off a triumphant series in Group C. The fans' fervent backing was key in creating an intimidating 'yellow wall' at each group match, contributing to their three consecutive victories.

Forward Madelen Janogy expressed her team's excitement in a statement, noting the immense energy derived from the supporters' presence. The Swedish Football Association (SvFF) confirmed the swift ticket sales and advised disappointed fans to monitor UEFA's portal for any resale opportunities.