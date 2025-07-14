Left Menu

Luka Modric: Reviving AC Milan's European Dreams at 39

At 39, Luka Modric aims to lead AC Milan back to European glory after a disappointing season. The former Real Madrid star, and 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, joins Milan on a one-year deal. Modric, a lifelong Milan fan, departs Madrid with 28 titles under his belt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:54 IST
At the age of 39, Croatian football legend Luka Modric is setting his sights on resurrecting AC Milan's illustrious past as a seven-time European champion. This follows one of Rossoneri's most lackluster seasons in recent memory.

Modric, the 2018 Ballon d'Or recipient, inked a one-year contract with the Italian giants after a successful 13-year tenure with Real Madrid. The deal provides an option for an additional year. Modric's long-standing admiration for Milan, due to fellow Croatian Zvonimir Boban's influence, fuels this new chapter.

AC Milan, finishing eighth in Serie A and missing European qualification, has also brought back Massimiliano Allegri as coach. Allegri, who previously led Milan to a league title in 2011 and achieved five consecutive championship wins with Juventus, seeks to restore the club's former greatness alongside Modric's experience and skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

