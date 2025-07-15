Left Menu

The Prize Freeze: British Open Breaks Tradition

For the first time since 2012, the British Open leaves its prize money unchanged at $17 million. Other golf majors like the U.S. Open and The Masters have seen recent increases, highlighting how these championships prioritize legacy over prize. Meanwhile, PGA Tour and LIV Golf events boast substantial prize funds.

15-07-2025
In a surprising move, the British Open has decided to maintain its total prize money at $17 million this year, marking the first time since 2012 that the R&A has opted not to increase the purse. The decision comes as other major golf tournaments, such as the Masters and the PGA Championship, continue to grow their prize funds.

This year's U.S. Open also followed suit, retaining its impressive $21.5 million prize pool, the highest among the four major championships. Despite these figures, the focus remains on the prestige and history symbolized by green jackets and claret jugs, not just the financial rewards.

In contrast, the Players Championship on the PGA Tour boasts a significant $25 million purse, while signature PGA Tour events and Saudi-funded LIV Golf tournaments offer substantial $20 million prize funds, indicating a shift towards lucrative gains outside of the traditional majors.

