Paula Badosa Faces Setback: A Race Against Time for U.S. Open

Paula Badosa, currently ranked world number 10, will be sidelined due to another back injury. The Spanish tennis player, who has faced multiple injuries, is now hoping to return for the U.S. Open. Badosa recently endured a muscular tear, affecting her participation at Wimbledon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 09:40 IST
Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa, the world number 10 in women's tennis, announced she will be missing several weeks of play due to a new back injury. The setback comes as she races to regain fitness in time for next month's U.S. Open.

The Spanish athlete, who had climbed back into the top 10 after overcoming various injuries, was defeated by Katie Boulter in the Wimbledon first round. Badosa revealed she recently sustained a psoas tear, a critical injury linking the lower back to the upper leg.

Badosa remains hopeful despite the challenges and aims to participate in the revamped mixed doubles event at the U.S. Open alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas. The main action kicks off from August 24.

