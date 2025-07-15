Paula Badosa Faces Setback: A Race Against Time for U.S. Open

Paula Badosa, the world number 10 in women's tennis, announced she will be missing several weeks of play due to a new back injury. The setback comes as she races to regain fitness in time for next month's U.S. Open.

The Spanish athlete, who had climbed back into the top 10 after overcoming various injuries, was defeated by Katie Boulter in the Wimbledon first round. Badosa revealed she recently sustained a psoas tear, a critical injury linking the lower back to the upper leg.

Badosa remains hopeful despite the challenges and aims to participate in the revamped mixed doubles event at the U.S. Open alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas. The main action kicks off from August 24.