Jofra Archer's Triumphant Return Silences Critics

England pacer Jofra Archer has made a sensational return to Test cricket, silencing his critics by playing a critical role in England's victory against India. Archer, who has been sidelined since 2021 due to injuries, was instrumental in England's 22-run win in the third Test at Lord's.

His dismissal of key Indian players, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar, triggered India's collapse in their second innings. Archer's emotional return was marked by a significant personal achievement, as it coincided with the anniversary of his pivotal role in England's 2019 World Cup victory.

Despite his success, Archer acknowledges that his rehabilitation journey is not over. He expressed gratitude for the support from the crowd and the management, noting that while there's still work to be done, this successful comeback is a huge step forward.