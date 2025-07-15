Left Menu

Jofra Archer's Triumphant Return Silences Critics

England pacer Jofra Archer made a remarkable comeback in Test cricket, silencing critics by playing a pivotal role in England's win against India. After a long rehabilitation from injuries, Archer's performance helped England secure a 22-run victory in the third Test at Lord's.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:40 IST
Jofra Archer's Triumphant Return Silences Critics
Jofra Archer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England pacer Jofra Archer has made a sensational return to Test cricket, silencing his critics by playing a critical role in England's victory against India. Archer, who has been sidelined since 2021 due to injuries, was instrumental in England's 22-run win in the third Test at Lord's.

His dismissal of key Indian players, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar, triggered India's collapse in their second innings. Archer's emotional return was marked by a significant personal achievement, as it coincided with the anniversary of his pivotal role in England's 2019 World Cup victory.

Despite his success, Archer acknowledges that his rehabilitation journey is not over. He expressed gratitude for the support from the crowd and the management, noting that while there's still work to be done, this successful comeback is a huge step forward.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025