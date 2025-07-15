Left Menu

Brentford Boost: Signing of Veteran Leader Jordan Henderson

Brentford signs England's Jordan Henderson, hailed as a key Premier League leader, on a two-year deal. The former Liverpool captain and recently released Ajax player returns to English football, poised to elevate team standards. This follows Brentford's sale of midfielder Christian Nørgaard to Arsenal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:40 IST
Jordan Henderson
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Brentford Football Club has made a decisive move by signing England international Jordan Henderson on a two-year contract. The club welcomed the seasoned midfielder, whom they touted as 'one of the most influential leaders' in the Premier League.

Henderson, who previously captained Liverpool and made brief stints at Al-Ettifaq and Ajax, joined Brentford as a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with the Dutch side. The addition comes just after Brentford's offseason transfer of Christian Nørgaard to Arsenal.

The club's coach, Keith Andrews, emphasized Henderson's fitness and motivation as significant attributes, hoping he will set high standards within the squad. Having won major titles, including the Premier and Champions Leagues with Liverpool, Henderson's return to the Premier League is highly anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

