Brentford Football Club has made a decisive move by signing England international Jordan Henderson on a two-year contract. The club welcomed the seasoned midfielder, whom they touted as 'one of the most influential leaders' in the Premier League.

Henderson, who previously captained Liverpool and made brief stints at Al-Ettifaq and Ajax, joined Brentford as a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with the Dutch side. The addition comes just after Brentford's offseason transfer of Christian Nørgaard to Arsenal.

The club's coach, Keith Andrews, emphasized Henderson's fitness and motivation as significant attributes, hoping he will set high standards within the squad. Having won major titles, including the Premier and Champions Leagues with Liverpool, Henderson's return to the Premier League is highly anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)