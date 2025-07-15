Left Menu

James Anderson and Rocky Flintoff Join The Hundred 2025 as Wildcard Picks

Former England fast bowler James Anderson and Rocky Flintoff, son of Andrew Flintoff, have been picked as wildcard entries for The Hundred 2025. Anderson will play for Manchester Originals, while Rocky joins Northern Superchargers. The league's fifth season kicks off on August 5, featuring fresh talent and seasoned players.

Updated: 15-07-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exciting announcement Tuesday, The Hundred 2025 confirmed wildcard selections, featuring notable inclusions like former England fast bowler James Anderson and emerging talent Rocky Flintoff, son of cricket legend Andrew Flintoff.

Anderson, aged 42 and recently retired from international cricket, joins Manchester Originals, while 17-year-old Rocky will play under his father's guidance at Northern Superchargers. The league's fifth season kicks off on August 5, adding a mix of veteran expertise and youthful promise.

Returning to T20 cricket this year after an 11-year hiatus, Anderson claimed 14 wickets in the T20 Blast. Speaking about his new opportunity, Anderson expressed enthusiasm for playing with the Originals and reaching a younger audience through The Hundred.

