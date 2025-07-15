Cricket Legend Yuvraj Singh Joins Indian Golf Premier League, Set to Revolutionize Indian Golf

Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh has embarked on a new venture, joining the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) as both a co-owner and brand ambassador. The announcement was made on Tuesday, marking a significant step in the league's mission to bolster the growth of golf in India. Furthermore, the IGPL has officially partnered with the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the regulatory body for men's amateur golf in India, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to nurture budding talent and pave the way for India's Olympic golf pursuits.

Having recently gained the backing of the Sports Ministry, the IGPL is poised to revolutionize India's golfing landscape. Yuvraj Singh expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "Joining the IGPL team is an exciting opportunity to rejuvenate this remarkable sport. Although globally esteemed, golf remains underappreciated in India; a dynamic format can attract broader audiences and athletes, enhancing its appeal among spectators."

In addition to fostering local talent, IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy unveiled expansive international aspirations, asserting that "the IGPL is not only India's league but also a gift to global golf." The league plans to establish an international tour in its inaugural year, offering Indian players the chance to compete globally and introducing international golfers to India's burgeoning golf scene. Moreover, IGPL has partnered with the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) to empower female athletes, promoting inclusivity by hosting India's first professional league tour featuring teams of both genders.

The league aims for a significant impact on the sport's ecosystem, set to traverse multiple cities before its debut season between September and December. IGPL will integrate seasoned golfers and legends to mentor teams, ensuring comprehensive preparation for a competitive and engaging league. Efforts to cultivate grassroots talent include collaborations with educational institutions, broadening opportunities for young golfers in the IGPL Tours. (ANI)

