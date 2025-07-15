Left Menu

Cricket Legend Yuvraj Singh Joins Indian Golf Premier League, Set to Revolutionize Indian Golf

Indian cricket icon Yuvraj Singh has joined the Indian Golf Premier League as a co-owner and brand ambassador, aiming to popularize golf in India. The league announced partnerships with the Indian Golf Union and Women's Golf Association of India to nurture talent and promote an inclusive golf environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:24 IST
Cricket Legend Yuvraj Singh Joins Indian Golf Premier League, Set to Revolutionize Indian Golf
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh (Photo: IGPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh has embarked on a new venture, joining the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) as both a co-owner and brand ambassador. The announcement was made on Tuesday, marking a significant step in the league's mission to bolster the growth of golf in India. Furthermore, the IGPL has officially partnered with the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the regulatory body for men's amateur golf in India, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to nurture budding talent and pave the way for India's Olympic golf pursuits.

Having recently gained the backing of the Sports Ministry, the IGPL is poised to revolutionize India's golfing landscape. Yuvraj Singh expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "Joining the IGPL team is an exciting opportunity to rejuvenate this remarkable sport. Although globally esteemed, golf remains underappreciated in India; a dynamic format can attract broader audiences and athletes, enhancing its appeal among spectators."

In addition to fostering local talent, IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy unveiled expansive international aspirations, asserting that "the IGPL is not only India's league but also a gift to global golf." The league plans to establish an international tour in its inaugural year, offering Indian players the chance to compete globally and introducing international golfers to India's burgeoning golf scene. Moreover, IGPL has partnered with the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) to empower female athletes, promoting inclusivity by hosting India's first professional league tour featuring teams of both genders.

The league aims for a significant impact on the sport's ecosystem, set to traverse multiple cities before its debut season between September and December. IGPL will integrate seasoned golfers and legends to mentor teams, ensuring comprehensive preparation for a competitive and engaging league. Efforts to cultivate grassroots talent include collaborations with educational institutions, broadening opportunities for young golfers in the IGPL Tours. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025