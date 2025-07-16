Key Dismissals: Shastri Dissects India's Narrow Defeat at Lord's
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri identifies Rishabh Pant's and Karun Nair's dismissals as pivotal moments leading to India's defeat against England at Lord's. Shastri praises England's tactical execution and captain Ben Stokes' impactful presence. Despite setbacks, Shastri believes India has the potential to bounce back in the series.
In an incisive review of the third Test at Lord's, former India head coach Ravi Shastri pinpointed the dismissals of Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair as crucial moments that swayed the match in England's favor. These key wickets led to a narrow 22-run defeat for India, bringing England ahead in the five-match series.
Shastri lauded England captain Ben Stokes for his quick thinking that resulted in Pant's dismissal at a critical juncture. He attributed England's victory to their ability to seize pivotal moments, while asserting that India's top order needed more mental resilience to combat England's strategy.
The series remains competitive, according to Shastri, who notes that India could have led 3-0 with better luck. As the series heads to Manchester, Shastri believes India can stage a comeback. His analysis highlights the tight contest and the strategic minds on both teams.
