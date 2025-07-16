Left Menu

Goa Champions Grassroots Sports with Financial Boost

The Goa government has extended financial support to 46 sports associations and 123 clubs as part of efforts to enhance grassroots sports across the state. The initiative, announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, is intended to empower athletes, nurture rural talent, and promote a thriving sports culture in Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 16-07-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 11:45 IST
The Goa government has announced a financial aid initiative aimed at enhancing grassroots sports across the coastal state, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant revealing support for 46 sports associations and 123 clubs. This strategy seeks to invigorate the state's sports culture and empower local athletes.

The financial assistance was distributed during a function at Mantralaya, Porvorim, marking a significant step in the state's commitment to sporting excellence. Led by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, this program addresses the need for robust support in sporting talents and infrastructure.

Chief Minister Sawant emphasized that this monetary boost will enhance performance and increase the participation of Goan sportsmen in both national and international events, thereby uplifting rural talent and contributing to a thriving sports ecosystem in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

