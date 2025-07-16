ICC's Strategic Game Plan: Two-Tier Test System and T20 Expansion

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is poised for a pivotal meeting, addressing the contentious two-tier Test system and potential expansion of the T20 World Cup. As the ICC AGM kicks off on Thursday, key stakeholders are set to dive deep into these transformative cricketing aspects.

Central to the discussions is the ongoing World Test Championship cycle (2025-27) with focus on a two-tier approach that touches upon fund allocation, promotion, and relegation. While no imminent changes to the current WTC cycle are anticipated, a post-2027 implementation is on the table. ICC Chairman Jay Shah and new CEO Sanjog Gupta will oversee these crucial proceedings.

In parallel, the ICC is contemplating swelling the T20 World Cup roster, potentially to 24 teams. While a final decision isn't expected this year, Italy's recent qualification for the World Cup in 2024, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, has boosted expansion discussions. Meanwhile, Zambia returns to ICC status post-2019 suspension, and East Timor's likely induction presents significant governance updates.