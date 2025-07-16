Unraveling Indian Football's Crisis: 'Who Stole My Football'

Indian football is facing a downward spiral, as detailed in Jaydeep Basu's latest book, 'Who Stole My Football'. The book gives readers an inside look at the administrative missteps of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) under president Kalyan Chaubey.

Basu, drawing from his experience as AIFF's Media Director, notes that the men's national team has seen its FIFA ranking drop to 133, reflecting a nine-year low. The upcoming Indian Super League season is also fraught with uncertainty due to unresolved agreements between AIFF and FSDL.

Compounding these issues is a fractured relationship between Chaubey and former India head coach Igor Stimac. The systemic breakdown within the AIFF, exacerbated by chaotic management and abrupt leadership changes, has left Indian football in a precarious state.