Vani Kapoor: Dominating the 2025 Women's Pro Golf Tour, Eyes European Revival

Vani Kapoor continues to showcase her dominance in the 2025 Women's Pro Golf Tour, where she has claimed victory in half of the events held so far. As she returns for the tour's ninth leg at Clover Greens, she is among 35 competitors, including eight promising amateurs, in the Rs 15 lakh tournament.

Renowned for her prolific success, Kapoor is determined to reclaim her place on the Ladies European Tour, following a recent Top-10 finish. Despite losing her LET card, her performances on the home circuit have bolstered her confidence and honed her mental focus. Vani, paired with Neha Tripathi and Snigdha Goswami, remains a formidable contender.

Amandeep Drall, another accomplished golfer, capitalizes on her opportunities between LET events, having already secured a significant win this year. She partners with Jahaanvie Walia for the opening round. Additionally, Sneha Singh, alongside emerging amateur Keya K Badugu and Khushi Khanijau, brings further promise to the local tour.

Keep an eye on other notable golfers like Ridhima Dilawari, Rhea Purvi Saravanan, Jasmine Shekar, Vidhatri Urs, and Lavanya Jadon. The tournament also features Saanvi Somu, one of India's top amateurs, showcasing the depth of emerging talent.