MotoGP Comeback Chronicles: Riders Gear Up for Czech Grand Prix Amid Setbacks

KTM Tech3's Enea Bastianini returns for the Czech Grand Prix after appendicitis, while teammates Franco Morbidelli and Maverick Vinales sit out due to injuries. Pol Espargaro returns after a long hiatus, whereas Aprilia's Jorge Martin marks his comeback post-Qatar Grand Prix crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:14 IST
Enea Bastianini of KTM Tech3 is set to make his return at the Czech Grand Prix this weekend following his recovery from appendicitis. Meanwhile, teammate Maverick Vinales and VR46 Racing's Franco Morbidelli will miss the event due to injuries, as confirmed by their MotoGP teams on Wednesday.

Bastianini, who joined Tech3 last year from Ducati, was absent for the entire German Grand Prix weekend owing to hospitalization but is expected to rejoin his team on Friday. 'It was tough to miss out in Germany, but I'm ready to hit the track at Brno,' Bastianini stated.

Franco Morbidelli crashed during the German Grand Prix sprint, resulting in a severe collarbone contusion, prompting him to skip the Czech GP. In the meanwhile, Maverick Vinales's absence paves the way for Pol Espargaro's return. Additionally, Aprilia's Jorge Martin, returning from Qatar GP crash injuries, will also compete.

