Indian Doubles Teams Battle at Swiss Open and Los Cabos

The Indian doubles teams experienced mixed fortunes at prestigious international tennis events on Wednesday.

Arjun Kadhe and Vijay Sundar Prashanth excelled at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, securing a quarterfinal berth with a convincing straight-set victory over Colombia's Nicolas Barrientos and Mexico's Miguel Rayes-Varela. The match ended 7-5, 6-3 in favor of the Indian pair.

Unfortunately, their compatriots, N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollapalli, faced elimination at the same event following a nail-biting defeat to local wild cards Jakub Paul and Dominic Stricker. Meanwhile, in the ATP 250 Los Cabos tournament, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Niki Kalyan Poonacha bowed out after a loss to second seeds Rajeev Ram and Christian Harrison, concluding their competition journey early.

(With inputs from agencies.)