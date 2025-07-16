New Zealand's Duffy and Henry Lead Victory Charge in Harare

In an exciting showdown at Harare, New Zealand triumphed over South Africa by 21 runs in the second match of the Tri-series. The highlights of the match were the exceptional performances of bowlers Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry, who scalped six wickets between them, effectively hampering the Proteas' run chase.

Chasing a target of 174, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Reeza Hendricks aimed to give South Africa a robust start, with Pretorius showing initial promise by reaching 34 in just three overs. However, his attempt was cut short by Henry, and the South African innings began to crumble as the Kiwi bowlers wreaked havoc, steadily taking wickets at regular junctures.

Despite a spirited 35 run cameo by Dewald Brevis, South Africa fell short, ending with 152 by the 19th over. Earlier, New Zealand's innings, after being put to bat first, was led by Tim Robinson's crucial 75 and Bevon Jacobs' valuable 44, setting a formidable total of 173 for 5 in 20 overs.

