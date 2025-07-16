England's 'Proper England' Spirit Set for Euro 2025 Showdown with Sweden

England's women's soccer team is relying on their 'proper England' mentality as they face a challenging Euro 2025 quarter-final against Sweden. The team, this year's defending champions, attributes their strong comeback, including a 4-0 defeat of the Netherlands, to reclaiming their national identity after a disappointing 2-1 loss to France in their tournament opener.

England coach Sarina Wiegman emphasized the importance of the team drawing upon their tactics and collective support, saying this approach raises their chances of victory. Veteran defender Lucy Bronze highlighted how the 'proper England' spirit is a nod to a time when England was not yet established among the world's top teams.

Despite the tough match ahead against a formidable Swedish team who haven't lost in over a year, morale is strong in the England camp. Their enthusiastic victory over Wales has bolstered confidence, and the squad is eager to begin the knockout stages, prepared to prove their strength on the European stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)