Atletico Madrid Strengthens Midfield with Johnny Cardoso Signing

Atletico Madrid has reinforced its team by signing young American midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis. The club announced Wednesday that Cardoso has signed a five-year contract.

Born in the United States with Brazilian ancestry, Cardoso also holds an Italian passport. This makes him a valuable addition, as he does not take up a non-European Union spot in Diego Simeone's squad. Before moving to Betis in the 2023-24 season, Cardoso was a key player in Brazil under Manuel Pellegrini's management.

On the international stage, Cardoso debuted for the U.S. in 2020 and has 22 caps, contributing to their CONCACAF Nations League victories in 2023 and 2024. However, a muscle injury forced him to withdraw from the March squad under Mauricio Pochettino. Atletico is also finalizing a deal with Argentina international Thiago Almada and has signed players like Álex Baena and Matteo Ruggeri this offseason.

(With inputs from agencies.)