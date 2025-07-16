Robinson and Jacobs' Heroics Propel New Zealand to Victory Over South Africa
During a T20 tri-series match, New Zealand's Tim Robinson and debutant Bevon Jacobs led their team to a 21-run victory over South Africa. Robinson's 75 not out and Jacobs' 44 anchored New Zealand's recovery after early setbacks. Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry took six wickets collectively to seal the win.
An extraordinary partnership between Tim Robinson and debutant Bevon Jacobs sealed a decisive 21-run victory for New Zealand against South Africa in the T20 tri-series on Wednesday.
Despite an early collapse, Robinson's unbeaten 75 off 57 balls and Jacobs' 44 fueled a revival, helping the Black Caps post 173-5. The South African team, faltering after a promising start by Lhuan-dre Pretorius, was bowled out for 152, thanks to the relentless pace of Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry, who took three wickets each.
South Africa stuttered under pressure, losing wickets at regular intervals despite counterattacks by Dewald Brevis and George Linde. Ultimately, New Zealand's bowlers maintained discipline to secure the victory, with Duffy almost claiming a hat trick.
