Left Menu

Robinson and Jacobs' Heroics Propel New Zealand to Victory Over South Africa

During a T20 tri-series match, New Zealand's Tim Robinson and debutant Bevon Jacobs led their team to a 21-run victory over South Africa. Robinson's 75 not out and Jacobs' 44 anchored New Zealand's recovery after early setbacks. Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry took six wickets collectively to seal the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:10 IST
Robinson and Jacobs' Heroics Propel New Zealand to Victory Over South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

An extraordinary partnership between Tim Robinson and debutant Bevon Jacobs sealed a decisive 21-run victory for New Zealand against South Africa in the T20 tri-series on Wednesday.

Despite an early collapse, Robinson's unbeaten 75 off 57 balls and Jacobs' 44 fueled a revival, helping the Black Caps post 173-5. The South African team, faltering after a promising start by Lhuan-dre Pretorius, was bowled out for 152, thanks to the relentless pace of Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry, who took three wickets each.

South Africa stuttered under pressure, losing wickets at regular intervals despite counterattacks by Dewald Brevis and George Linde. Ultimately, New Zealand's bowlers maintained discipline to secure the victory, with Duffy almost claiming a hat trick.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025