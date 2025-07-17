Left Menu

Cristiana Girelli's Dazzling Double Sends Italy to Euros Semi-Finals

Cristiana Girelli scored a late winner, sealing Italy's 2-1 victory over Norway and securing a semi-final spot at the Women's European Championship. Despite Norway's Ada Hegerberg equalizing, Girelli's crucial second goal ignited Italian fans. Italy will face England or Sweden for a place in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 02:49 IST
In a thrilling encounter at the Women's European Championship, Cristiana Girelli emerged as Italy's hero by scoring a decisive 90th-minute goal against Norway, securing a 2-1 triumph and Italy's spot in the semi-finals. Girelli had opened the scoring in the second half before Norway's Ada Hegerberg leveled the match.

Italy's victory marked their first appearance in the semi-finals since 1997. The team now prepares to face either England or Sweden in the next round. Norway, despite a strong effort, was unable to capitalize on several opportunities, including a missed penalty by Hegerberg earlier in the match.

Fans erupted in celebration as Girelli's late header sealed the win. The Italians had several scoring chances throughout the match, but Girelli's composure under pressure proved vital. As her goal hit the net, it was a moment of pure ecstasy for the thousands of Italian supporters in the stadium.

