Rodrigo De Paul Set to Boost Inter Miami with Messi Partnership

Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul is poised to join Inter Miami, leaving Atlético Madrid where he played since 2021. A source familiar with the negotiations revealed this information to The Associated Press. De Paul, 31, is expected to sign a short-term contract, with the possibility of extending it.

Rodrigo De Paul's move signals Inter Miami's ambition to strengthen its squad, aiming to capitalize on Lionel Messi's arrival. Since joining MLS, Messi has led the team to impressive heights, and De Paul's addition could further boost the Herons as they compete in upcoming leagues.

The deal, in discussion for weeks, coincides with ongoing contract extension talks between Messi and Inter Miami. Alongside De Paul, Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba form the backbone of the team, each playing significant roles in aiming for another successful season.

