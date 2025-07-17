Girelli's Dramatic Strikes Propel Italy to Euros Semis
Cristiana Girelli's late header secured Italy's 2-1 victory over Norway, advancing them to the Women's European Championship semifinals. Despite Ada Hegerberg's efforts, including her first goal, Norway fell short. Girelli, who scored both Italian goals, will lead her team into their first semifinal since 1997.
Cristiana Girelli's dramatic 90th-minute header propelled Italy to the semifinals of the Women's European Championship, edging out Norway with a 2-1 victory. Girelli scored both goals for Italy, including a deft strike in the 50th minute, overshadowing Norway's captain Ada Hegerberg, who tied the game despite missing a penalty.
With a palpable sense of magic, Italy will return to Geneva next Tuesday to face either Sweden or England. Italy's coach Andrea Soncin expressed immense pride in his team's achievement, celebrating with a euphoric post-match photo alongside players and staff.
Despite Norway's strong second-half performance, their hopes were dashed by Girelli's decisive header. Hegerberg managed to level the score after a missed penalty but ultimately could not prevent Italy's advancement, marking Italy's first Women's Euros semifinal since 1997.
