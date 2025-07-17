Girelli's Dramatic Strikes Propel Italy to Euros Semis

Cristiana Girelli's dramatic 90th-minute header propelled Italy to the semifinals of the Women's European Championship, edging out Norway with a 2-1 victory. Girelli scored both goals for Italy, including a deft strike in the 50th minute, overshadowing Norway's captain Ada Hegerberg, who tied the game despite missing a penalty.

With a palpable sense of magic, Italy will return to Geneva next Tuesday to face either Sweden or England. Italy's coach Andrea Soncin expressed immense pride in his team's achievement, celebrating with a euphoric post-match photo alongside players and staff.

Despite Norway's strong second-half performance, their hopes were dashed by Girelli's decisive header. Hegerberg managed to level the score after a missed penalty but ultimately could not prevent Italy's advancement, marking Italy's first Women's Euros semifinal since 1997.

(With inputs from agencies.)