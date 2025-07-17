Nigeria's Mission X: Super Falcons Chase Historic 10th WAFCON Title

Nigeria's Super Falcons are on an ambitious mission to capture their 10th African title at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Dubbed 'Mission X,' they seek redemption after finishing fourth in the previous tournament won by South Africa.

The competition comes amid increased global interest in women's soccer, with Africa gaining prominence. The tournament highlights Nigeria's efforts to rise above previous challenges, such as past pay disputes and logistical setbacks, exemplified by customs issues in Morocco.

Coach Justin Madugu and standout players like Chiamaka Nnadozie and Asisat Oshoala symbolize Nigeria's resolve. With $1 million on the line for the champion, the tournament emphasizes Africa's improving football standards, despite sparse crowds and the lingering pandemic impact.

