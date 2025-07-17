Left Menu

Major Moves and Challenges in the Current Sports Scene

LeBron James is expected to stay with the Lakers despite speculations. Caitlin Clark is ruled out due to injury. Bradley Beal joins the Clippers after a buyout. Manny Pacquiao is set for a comeback fight. Simone Biles receives accolades at the ESPYs. MLB All-Star Game ratings dip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:30 IST
LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, is anticipated to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2025-26 season, dispelling offseason rumors of a potential exit. Without engaging in trade or buyout talks, James is expected to report to training camp, with no signs of a desire to leave.

Indiana's star guard Caitlin Clark will miss the game against the New York Liberty due to a right groin injury, casting doubts on her participation in All-Star Weekend events. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal has decided to join the Los Angeles Clippers, signing a two-year deal post-Phoenix Suns buyout.

Former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao is eager for another historic moment, eyeing Mario Barrios' belt in his comeback fight. In other highlights, Simone Biles shined at the ESPYs, winning two prestigious awards, while the MLB All-Star Game experienced a ratings drop despite a historic 'swing-off.'

