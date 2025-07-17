Deepti Sharma's Heroics Propel India to Victory in ODI Thriller

In a gripping encounter at Southampton, Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma orchestrated a memorable victory against England Women in the first ODI of the series. Her heroic innings, alongside a strategic partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, played a pivotal role in India's four-wicket triumph.

Having won 11 of their last 12 ODIs, India Women's success continued with this thrilling performance. England opted to bat first but faced immediate setbacks as pacer Kranti Goud dismissed openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones. Despite a resilient middle-order fightback, England settled at a challenging 258/6, courtesy of Sophia Dunkley's splendid 83.

In reply, India's openers provided a steady start, but the fall of three quick wickets placed them at a precarious 124/4. Enter Deepti Sharma, whose unbeaten 62, in collaboration with Rodrigues' 48, steered India to victory with 10 balls to spare. Renowned for her dynamic play, Sharma's efforts underscored her significant contribution, earning her the Player of the Match accolade.