Left Menu

Deepti Sharma's Heroics Propel India to Victory in ODI Thriller

Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma's stellar performance, including a crucial partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, led India to a four-wicket win against England Women in the first ODI at Southampton. India now leads the series 1-0, with Sharma named Player of the Match for her unbeaten 62-run inning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:48 IST
Deepti Sharma's Heroics Propel India to Victory in ODI Thriller
Deepti Sharma (Photo: @BCCI Women). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a gripping encounter at Southampton, Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma orchestrated a memorable victory against England Women in the first ODI of the series. Her heroic innings, alongside a strategic partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, played a pivotal role in India's four-wicket triumph.

Having won 11 of their last 12 ODIs, India Women's success continued with this thrilling performance. England opted to bat first but faced immediate setbacks as pacer Kranti Goud dismissed openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones. Despite a resilient middle-order fightback, England settled at a challenging 258/6, courtesy of Sophia Dunkley's splendid 83.

In reply, India's openers provided a steady start, but the fall of three quick wickets placed them at a precarious 124/4. Enter Deepti Sharma, whose unbeaten 62, in collaboration with Rodrigues' 48, steered India to victory with 10 balls to spare. Renowned for her dynamic play, Sharma's efforts underscored her significant contribution, earning her the Player of the Match accolade.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025