Chaos Unfolds: RCB Parade Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium
A stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in 11 deaths, blamed on RCB, DNA Networks, and KSCA for holding a victory parade without permission. Police lacked crucial information to ensure safety, leading to chaos. The report highlights a lack of coordination and accountability, resulting in police suspensions.
- Country:
- India
Eleven people lost their lives in a tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, as overcrowding marred the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) unauthorized victory parade. City authorities have held RCB, their event partner DNA Networks, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) accountable for bypassing necessary permissions.
Despite the police denial of permission due to missing logistics, RCB proceeded with the event. Social media posts announcing the parade drew large crowds, overwhelming city infrastructure with an estimated turnout of over three lakh people. The authorities were unprepared to manage the spontaneous mass gathering.
The report underscores a lack of safety protocols and planning by the organizers, prompting the government to suspend five senior police officials. The response inadequately met event needs, showcasing the repercussions when legal protocols are not adhered to in event planning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RCB
- Chinnaswamy
- stampede
- parade
- death
- stadium
- Bengaluru
- crowd
- permissions
- social media
ALSO READ
No linkages between Covid vaccine and heart-related deaths: Govt
No linkage between COVID-19 vaccine and sudden deaths: Union Health Ministry
CM MK Stalin forced to transfer custodial death case to CBI, says AIADMK spokesperson
Tamil Nadu announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to custodial death victim's family
Probe into Telangana plant explosion hampered due to death of key officials