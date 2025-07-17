Clash of Titans: British & Irish Lions Poised for Historic Test Against Australia

The British & Irish Lions face an unusually high likelihood of victory in their impending test match against Australia, but you wouldn't know it from listening to Coach Andy Farrell.

Unlike the overwhelmingly optimistic Lions fans filling Brisbane's streets, Farrell avoids granting the opposition any motivational fodder. The realignment sees Tom Curry on the field but excludes Welsh captain Jac Morgan, marking a historic exclusion of Welsh players in a Lions test match.

Conversely, as Joe Schmidt navigates Australian selections with key injuries, he places faith in debutant flyhalf Tom Lynagh. While aspiring, Lynagh confronts a seasoned Finn Russell. Both coaches prepare for a compelling encounter with undeniable stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)