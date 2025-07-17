From Dreams to Reality: Matheus Cunha's Emotional Journey to Manchester United

As the Premier League's 2025-26 season looms, Manchester United's newest acquisition, Matheus Cunha, has shed light on his path to Old Trafford, fondly recalling childhood memories of the club and the legends who shaped his style. Cunha expressed that his move to United isn't just a career milestone but a deeply personal achievement.

"Finding words for this moment is tough. It's a dream turned reality. Often, it's hard to believe I'm here. This club has always held special value for me," the Brazilian forward shared on JioHotstar. He recounted a poignant tale from his youth in Brazil, illustrating his enduring bond with United.

Cunha described how, in Brazil, they could only watch Premier League games at his grandmother's house since neither his nor his cousins' homes subscribed to the channel. "Every weekend, our plans centered around watching matches at her place," he reminisced. "My cousin, a Manchester United fan, introduced me both to the Premier League and United. Even on the gravel pitches we played on, I imagined myself playing for United. To be here now, reflecting on those memories, is incredibly moving." Cunha transitioned to United from Wolverhampton Wanderers, showcasing his versatile and intense forward play.

He revealed the profound influence of Manchester United icons on his development, notably the former captain, Wayne Rooney. "Rooney was my idol. I've tried to emulate his commitment, ball-winning tenacity, and attacking prowess. His number 10 shirt and leadership left an indelible mark," he stated, also acknowledging the impact of other legends like Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, and Van der Sar during his teen years.

With a fresh chapter in Manchester unfolding, Cunha aspires to follow in the steps of the heroes who inspired him. As United readies for the new season, fans are anxious to see if the Brazilian forward can create his own legacy at the Theatre of Dreams. (ANI)