Luka Modric's Milan Move: A Return to Childhood Dreams with High Hopes

Luka Modric has signed with AC Milan, a team he adored as a child, for the upcoming season. The former Ballon d'Or winner emphasizes Milan's need for high aspirations and aims to lead the team back to success after a disappointing season. Modric sees this as a career-defining chapter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:57 IST
Luka Modric has fulfilled a childhood dream by joining AC Milan, a club he supported in his youth due to his admiration for Zvonimir Boban and the team's dominance during the 1990s.

At 39, Modric joins Milan after 13 successful seasons at Real Madrid. He stresses that Milan should not settle for mediocrity, following their eighth-place finish last season, which saw them miss out on European competition. Speaking to Milan TV, Modric underscored the need for high goals and returning to their competitive best.

With his contract secured alongside the return of coach Massimiliano Allegri, Modric aims to bring victory back to Milan, highlighting the importance of hard work and determination. Modric will don the No. 14 jersey, as Rafael Leão retains the No. 10 – further motivating a resurgence in their title pursuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

