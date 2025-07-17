Left Menu

Durand Cup Returns with Bigger Prizes Amid ISL Uncertainty

The iconic Durand Cup will have reduced participation from ISL teams this year due to unresolved agreements, yet, it celebrates a significant prize money increase. The tournament sees foreign teams and I-League additions, with games in Kolkata and Manipur, highlighting diverse support and a focus on Indian football's growth.

The historic Durand Cup faces a shake-up as only six Indian Super League teams commit to participate this year, a significant decrease from last season's 12. This change stems from ongoing contract disagreements between Football Sports Development Limited and the All India Football Federation regarding the Master Rights Agreement renewal.

The uncertainty has compelled the ISL to postpone its 2025–26 season, leaving franchises puzzled about their arrangements, and leading to reduced ISL representation in the Durand Cup starting July 23. Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra, Chair of the Durand Cup Organising Committee, refrained from commenting on the deadlock, remaining optimistic about a swift resolution.

In a move to elevate the tournament, the prize money is increased to Rs 3 crore, alongside awarding SUVs to top performers. Despite a diminished ISL presence, international teams from Nepal and Malaysia join, enhancing the competition. The opening match on July 23 in Kolkata will set the tone for a thrilling football month.

