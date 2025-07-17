Left Menu

Chill Vibes & Laughter: Inside India's Relaxed Cricket Training Camp

The Indian cricket team enjoyed a relaxed practice session at the Kent County Cricket Ground, featuring light-hearted banter and music. Players like Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah were in a jovial mood despite some injuries. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh suffered a hand injury during nets.

Chill Vibes & Laughter: Inside India's Relaxed Cricket Training Camp
In a relaxed atmosphere at the Kent County Cricket Ground, the Indian cricket team engaged in a light-hearted practice session ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester. The players, coming from London, showed a rejuvenated spirit as they arrived at the picturesque setting in Beckenham.

Inside the dressing room, a varied playlist, from Hanuman Chalisa to English pop, set a comforting tone, easing the players. Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah shared friendly exchanges with mediapersons, maintaining a cheerful environment. Despite nursing an injury, Pant participated in warm-up routines, indicating his expected return for the Manchester game.

During the session, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh injured his hand while bowling, resulting in immediate medical attention. While bowling coach Morne Morkel provided practice to the batters, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate updated on Arshdeep's condition, highlighting the team's preparedness for upcoming challenges.

