Oriental Cup: Nurturing Future Football Stars in Delhi's Iconic Stadium

The Oriental Cup, a promising school football tournament founded by student-athlete Fareed Bakshi, heralded the dawn of its third season in a press conference held at the Aloft Hotel, Aerocity. Scheduled from July 21 to July 29, 2025, the tournament will unfold at the renowned Dr. Ambedkar Stadium, drawing 36 school teams from across Delhi, featuring 24 in the boys' (U-15) and 12 in the girls' (U-19) categories. The Oriental Cup remains steadfast in its mission to provide an inclusive and structured platform for young footballers, as per a press release from the organization.

This 2025 edition will adopt a three-stage format, beginning with qualifiers, advancing through a league phase, and climaxing with finals for both boys and girls. Supported by title sponsor Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd., along with partners Nivia Sports and Ocean Beverages, the Oriental Cup is gradually cementing its place in Delhi's school sports calendar. "We are committed to building not just infrastructure but also fostering strong communities," said Gishnu Karthik Sridharan of Oriental Structural Engineers. He emphasized the company's pride in backing the tournament.

Speaking at the event, co-founder Fareed Bakshi underscored the tournament's broader mission of community building through sports. Rizwan-ul-Haq from the Delhi Soccer Association praised the tournament's significant contributions to youth football in Delhi, noting its growth and impact since inception. The organizers invite participants and supporters to engage with this expanding football movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)