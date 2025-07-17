Pogacar's Dominant Performance at Hautacam Leaves Rivals Breathless
Tadej Pogacar delivered a remarkable performance on Hautacam's slopes during the Tour de France's 12th stage, securing a lead over rival Jonas Vingegaard. Pogacar, showing immense strength, reclaimed dominance after a previous defeat, as other hopefuls like Evenepoel and Yates lagged behind, unable to match his prowess.
Tadej Pogacar unleashed a powerful and strategic assault on the steep inclines of Hautacam, decisively winning the 12th stage of this year's Tour de France. His chief competitor, Jonas Vingegaard, was left struggling to catch his breath as Pogacar carved out a commanding lead.
The Slovenian world champion took advantage of the 13.5-kilometer climb under heat, leaving Vingegaard, a two-time Tour winner, trailing by over two minutes. This victory was especially sweet for Pogacar, who had been bested by Vingegaard on the same climb in the past.
While competitors like German Florian Lipowitz jockeyed for position, Pogacar's focused determination throughout the race saw him extend his lead significantly over Vingegaard, who now has a considerable gap to bridge in the upcoming stages.
ALSO READ
"Public gave us landslide victory": Dy CM Eknath Shinde exerts confidence on win of Mahayuti in Maharashtra elections
'One more victory for social justice', says MP Manickam Tagore on SC decisions to introduce reservation for staff
Malawi Charts Future After Polio Victory With National Health Resilience Plan
PREVIEW-Cycling-Pogacar eyes fourth Tour crown as rivals scramble to keep pace
"Finally got victory after long battle...": Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan on HC order concerning alimony