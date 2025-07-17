Pogacar's Dominant Performance at Hautacam Leaves Rivals Breathless

Tadej Pogacar unleashed a powerful and strategic assault on the steep inclines of Hautacam, decisively winning the 12th stage of this year's Tour de France. His chief competitor, Jonas Vingegaard, was left struggling to catch his breath as Pogacar carved out a commanding lead.

The Slovenian world champion took advantage of the 13.5-kilometer climb under heat, leaving Vingegaard, a two-time Tour winner, trailing by over two minutes. This victory was especially sweet for Pogacar, who had been bested by Vingegaard on the same climb in the past.

While competitors like German Florian Lipowitz jockeyed for position, Pogacar's focused determination throughout the race saw him extend his lead significantly over Vingegaard, who now has a considerable gap to bridge in the upcoming stages.