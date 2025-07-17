Left Menu

High Drama and Tight Margins at the British Open First Round

The British Open's first round saw Denmark's Olesen, China's Li, and England's Fitzpatrick shoot impressive rounds to lead in challenging conditions. World number one Scottie Scheffler stayed close behind. Despite a shaky start, Rory McIlroy regained form, and veteran Phil Mickelson showed flashes of brilliance.

Updated: 17-07-2025 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The first round of the British Open at Royal Portrush set the stage for an intense competition as Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen, China's Li Haotong, and England's Matthew Fitzpatrick emerged as leaders. Despite challenging weather conditions, they shot impressive four-under-par 67s.

World number one Scottie Scheffler remains in striking distance, just one shot back after a solid 68. Rory McIlroy, aiming for his second Claret Jug, fought back from nerves to finish strong despite an initial bogey. The blustery conditions tested all players, yet many rose to the occasion.

Veterans like Phil Mickelson showcased their experience with remarkable plays. Mickelson, a former champion, demonstrated his brilliance with a stunning par-save from a bunker. As the tournament progresses, excitement and unpredictability promise to prevail on the tough links course.

