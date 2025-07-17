Caitlin Clark's Impact: Fever's All-Star Sensation in Indianapolis

Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever's Rookie of the Year, will not compete in this weekend's WNBA All-Star Game due to a groin injury. Despite her sidelined status, her presence continues to draw attention as Indianapolis gears up to host the prominent event.

Clark, overwhelmingly selected as an All-Star Game captain by the fans, expressed her sadness in a public statement as she announced her withdrawal from the 3-Point Contest and the game itself. She promised to be present at the event to assist coach Sandy Brondello.

Clark's influence is undeniable, with fan engagement and attendance soaring since her professional debut in Indianapolis. Her awe-inspiring college career laid the foundation for her current status as a key figure in American basketball, boosting feverish enthusiasm around the sport in the city and beyond.

