Left Menu

Pogacar's Tour Triumph: A Fairytale Ride Through France

Tadej Pogacar dominates the 2023 Tour de France, with a significant lead over main rival Jonas Vingegaard. Despite a tough individual time trial and high mountain challenges, Pogacar's team performance and strategic planning secure his victory. Relishing in his achievements, Pogacar describes his experience as a cycling fairytale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:55 IST
Pogacar's Tour Triumph: A Fairytale Ride Through France
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar is enjoying a dream run in this year's Tour de France, leaving his main rival Jonas Vingegaard struggling, with the latter closer to third place than first after Thursday's high mountain stage.

Vingegaard faced a challenging attack from Pogacar during the ascent to Hautacam, falling behind by 3 minutes and 31 seconds. Despite setbacks, Vingegaard's sports director, Grischa Niermann, insists they will continue to push forward.

Pogacar's superiority, combined with a strong team strategy, proved decisive. Celebrating his win with a 2:10 margin in a Tour stage, Pogacar describes this moment, donned in the world champion's jersey, as the pinnacle of his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025