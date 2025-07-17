Pogacar's Tour Triumph: A Fairytale Ride Through France

Tadej Pogacar is enjoying a dream run in this year's Tour de France, leaving his main rival Jonas Vingegaard struggling, with the latter closer to third place than first after Thursday's high mountain stage.

Vingegaard faced a challenging attack from Pogacar during the ascent to Hautacam, falling behind by 3 minutes and 31 seconds. Despite setbacks, Vingegaard's sports director, Grischa Niermann, insists they will continue to push forward.

Pogacar's superiority, combined with a strong team strategy, proved decisive. Celebrating his win with a 2:10 margin in a Tour stage, Pogacar describes this moment, donned in the world champion's jersey, as the pinnacle of his career.

