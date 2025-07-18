Left Menu

England's Dramatic Comeback Stuns Sweden in Women's Euro Quarter-Final Thriller

England made a stunning comeback from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Sweden, eventually securing a 3-2 victory in the penalty shootout to reach the semi-finals of the Women's Euros. Key moments included Lucy Bronze's goal and Smilla Holmberg's missed penalty, sealing Sweden's fate.

England mounted a thrilling comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Sweden in their Women's Euros quarter-final encounter. The match reached a nail-biting conclusion in penalties, where England edged out Sweden 3-2, securing their spot in the semi-finals.

The drama unfolded as Stina Blackstenius set up captain Kosovare Asllani for an early second-minute goal. Blackstenius added Sweden's second in the 25th minute, but England responded through Lucy Bronze in the 79th, and Michelle Agyemang equalized shortly after.

Despite both teams having opportunities in extra time, the game needed penalties. Swedish keeper Jennifer Falk made crucial saves but missed her decisive kick. Lucy Bronze's successful penalty was central to England's victory, while young Smilla Holmberg's miss confirmed Sweden's exit.

