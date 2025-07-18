Left Menu

All Blacks' Lineup Shuffle Ahead of France Clash

Rieko Ioane will miss the All Blacks' match against France due to a hamstring injury. Will Jordan and Sevu Reece take the wing positions, with Jordie Barrett on the bench. New Zealand leads the series 2-0 after victories in Dunedin and Wellington.

Rieko Ioane has been ruled out of the All Blacks' lineup for the upcoming match against France in Hamilton, New Zealand Rugby announced. Ioane sustained a hamstring injury, prompting a reshuffle in the team's wing positions.

Will Jordan has been brought into the starting lineup on the right wing, with Sevu Reece transitioning to the left. Meanwhile, Jordie Barrett has been placed on the bench, donning the number 23 jersey for the game.

Holding a 2-0 lead following recent triumphs in Dunedin and Wellington, the All Blacks aim to continue their winning streak in the series, showcasing a revised team dynamic under Captain Ardie Savea's leadership.

