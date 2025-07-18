Left Menu

Olivia Smith Shatters Women's Soccer Transfer Record

Olivia Smith has set a new record in women's soccer transfers by joining Arsenal from Liverpool for £1 million. Her signing highlights the growing financial investment in the women's game. Arsenal's acquisition reflects their commitment to regain dominance domestically and in European competitions.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Olivia Smith has become the most expensive player in women's soccer history after transferring from Liverpool to Arsenal for a £1 million fee. This record-breaking move underscores the growing financial power in women's soccer, surpassing Chelsea's previous record for Naomi Girma.

Smith's four-year contract with Arsenal was confirmed to The Associated Press by an anonymous source, as the club prepares to harness her potential. Arsenal's head coach Renee Slegers acknowledged Smith's talent and determination, predicting a significant impact on the team's upcoming season.

The transfer sets a new standard, further pushing the boundaries of investment in women's soccer, though still trailing the men's transfer figures exemplified by Neymar's record $262 million fee. Arsenal aims to leverage Smith's abilities to challenge Chelsea's dominance and seek further European glory.

