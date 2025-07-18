Sexton: Lions Need a Stellar Performance to Overcome Wallabies

Johnny Sexton, the assistant coach of the British & Irish Lions, emphasized the need for an exceptional performance to secure a win against the Wallabies in Saturday's first test. Speaking at Lang Park, he downplayed notions of the Lions being overwhelming favorites, stating that the team must focus on executing a near-perfect game.

The former Ireland flyhalf recalled the narrow victory in the 2013 series opener, underscoring how minor details can determine the outcome of professional matches. As Australia prepares intensively, Sexton highlighted the critical importance of outmaneuvering a well-prepared and proud Australian squad.

Reflecting on past experiences, Sexton remarked on the intense atmosphere and memorable moments that can define a game. He stressed that despite past successes, the Lions must be ready for a challenging encounter, as Australia aims to capitalize on their recent preparations and perform strongly on home turf.

(With inputs from agencies.)